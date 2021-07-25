Head to Head Comparison: Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) and Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Q BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Radius Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Q BioMed has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radius Health has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Radius Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed N/A N/A -969.53% Radius Health -35.35% N/A -45.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Q BioMed and Radius Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $30,000.00 802.41 -$13.49 million N/A N/A Radius Health $238.65 million 3.20 -$109.21 million ($2.35) -6.87

Q BioMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Q BioMed and Radius Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Radius Health 0 5 2 0 2.29

Radius Health has a consensus target price of $24.43, suggesting a potential upside of 51.26%. Given Radius Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radius Health is more favorable than Q BioMed.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed, Inc. operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Teijin Limited; Berlin-Chemie AG; Eisai Co. Ltd.; and Duke University. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

