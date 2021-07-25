Head-To-Head Survey: Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) & Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inpex and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inpex -13.74% 2.74% 1.78% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.85% -20.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Inpex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inpex and Zion Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inpex $7.27 billion 1.41 -$1.05 billion N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inpex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inpex and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inpex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Inpex beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. As of December 31, 2019, its proved reserves were 2,974 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 6,012 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.