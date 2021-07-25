Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.24. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $46.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

