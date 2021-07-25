HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HLE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.17 ($64.90).

Shares of ETR HLE opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €57.21. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a 52 week high of €61.90 ($72.82). The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of -15.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

