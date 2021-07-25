Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean comprises 1.2% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after buying an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 350,922 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 270,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:HCCI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.28. 18,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,478. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.