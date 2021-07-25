Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after acquiring an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after acquiring an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after acquiring an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $44.76 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.