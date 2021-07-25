Hertz Network (HTZ) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $106,484.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00038990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00125368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00142542 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,260.65 or 0.99716001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.31 or 0.00874060 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Buying and Selling Hertz Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

