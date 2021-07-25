Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $18.06 Million Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 1.29% of ACM Research worth $18,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 303,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,478. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

