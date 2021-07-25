Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Takes Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,702,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,955,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $18.29. 225,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,425. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.