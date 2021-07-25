Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Trims Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 744,698 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 0.7% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $75,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTO. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $1,427,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,776. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

