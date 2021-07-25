Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 901.60 ($11.78). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 535,107 shares changing hands.

HSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 964.86 ($12.61).

The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 827.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,651 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

