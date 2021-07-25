Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.23 Million in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of National Vision by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Vision by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter.

EYE stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

