Holocene Advisors LP Sells 2,010 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HHC opened at $91.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 157.04 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $113.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.
About The Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
