Holocene Advisors LP Sells 65,504 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,504 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 120,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after purchasing an additional 174,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,396,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.64 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

