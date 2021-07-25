Homrich & Berg Invests $233,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $71.32 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

