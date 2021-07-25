Homrich & Berg Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Homrich & Berg reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

