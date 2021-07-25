Homrich & Berg Sells 160 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Homrich & Berg cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.28.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,892. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

