Homrich & Berg Sells 177 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Stryker were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,323,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

NYSE SYK opened at $262.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.