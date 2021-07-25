Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,075. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.07.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

