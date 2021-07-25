Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.62 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.950-$8.100 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,075. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.01.
Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.07.
In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
