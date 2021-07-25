Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

