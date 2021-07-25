Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,836 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $18,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 69,547 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $101.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.