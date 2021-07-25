Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:HMHC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.66. 567,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,605. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

