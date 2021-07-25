HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 21,497 Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $22.96 on Friday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFST. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest bought 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

