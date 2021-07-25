HRT Financial LP Invests $549,000 in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCT opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

