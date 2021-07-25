HRT Financial LP Sells 10,296 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

HRT Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of MBIA worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MBIA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MBIA by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MBIA by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $648.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $12.00.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.