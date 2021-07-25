HRT Financial LP Sells 17,739 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,739 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $52,303,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock worth $17,116,112 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.