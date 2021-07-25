HRT Financial LP Takes $567,000 Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of PMGMU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

