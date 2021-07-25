Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.20. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 37.0% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.48. 181,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $130.69 and a twelve month high of $201.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

