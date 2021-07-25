Hugh Pelham Buys 80,000 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

CARR opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.21. The company has a market cap of £145.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

