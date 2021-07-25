Hugh Pelham Buys 80,000 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £125,600 ($164,097.20).
CARR opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Friday. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.21. The company has a market cap of £145.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
