i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $37.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

i3 Verticals stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,450. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in i3 Verticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 101,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

