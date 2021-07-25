iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.57.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$65.91 on Friday. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.10 and a 12 month high of C$72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.