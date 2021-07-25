IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after acquiring an additional 220,287 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 578,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 523.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 106,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.80 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.