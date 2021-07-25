IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$3.75

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,845,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

