Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) target price on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.62 ($14.85).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

