Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3,968.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 634,980 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned 2.32% of Ichor worth $12,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after buying an additional 304,930 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth about $4,477,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 123,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 98,249 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. 103,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

