ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.14. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 23,264 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at $691,788,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181,917 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $186,526,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,666 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,837 shares during the period. 20.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

