ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.14. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 23,264 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
