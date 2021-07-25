iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Down 7.4%

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.37. Approximately 15,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 451,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.94 million, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

