IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $227.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58. IDEX has a 12 month low of $162.60 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

