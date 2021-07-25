IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 114 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VMware by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $413,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $940,450. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMware stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.28.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

