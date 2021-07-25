IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,765 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

TPVG opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.