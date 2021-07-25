IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.22 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.