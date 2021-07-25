IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $623,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.