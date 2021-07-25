IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,011 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.