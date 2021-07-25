IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Camtek by 135.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $40.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. Camtek’s revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.