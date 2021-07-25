Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

