Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 65,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.54.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $27.09 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

