indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) were up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 3,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,025,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 0.17.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.