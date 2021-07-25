InsaneCoin Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $225,657.98 and $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00404150 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002810 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.08 or 0.01317733 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000151 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,599,566 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

