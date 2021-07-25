Insider Selling: Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 37,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 131.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

