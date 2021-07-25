Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Sells 15,500 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00.

Shares of BLI opened at $48.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

